Emotions, appearance, food and other mistakes during menopause
Some women decide to just put up with his condition – a life not in pleasure, desires fade away, colours fade as a result of 50 years on a body there are 10 extra pounds, and in the soul of despair. Often, however, it’s not the menopause, and their own mistakes.
Appearance
With the onset of menopause, some women stop for a monitor – do not buy new clothes, cosmetics, not to visit a cosmetologist. It’s not exactly a confidence booster. The solution? Take care of yourself with a vengeance, the benefit of modern cosmetology, medicine and fashion can give women dozens of opportunities to look at 100% at any age.
Humility
Some women prefer to just accept that, and do not attempt to alleviate the condition. But in vain! Today many drugs are based on plant extracts (non-hormonal), which act gently and effectively. In severe cases, you need to go to the endocrinologist-gynecologist who will choose treatment.
Emotions
The emotional up and down – a frequent occurrence during menopause, but that doesn’t mean that you should pander to his irritability. Sign up for a dance, go to movies, exhibitions and otherwise maintain favorable emotional background.
Food
After 45 years the metabolism slows, the body requires a different quality and quantity of food. Not to gain extra pounds and feel good, follow the diet. You need a lot of vegetables, protein, vegetable oils. Avoid TRANS fats and control sugar consumption.