Emotions erupted fans Raptors for news about the departure of Leonard (PHOTO)

Days Kawai Leonard in the composition of the Toronto raptors is over.

This is the bitter truth.

But after the historic NBA championship, many fans of the team Express gratitude to the best player of the final games for the way he conducted this one, albeit only one season in Toronto.

In a video posted on Twitter just a few hours after the news broke about the intention of Leonard to sign a contract with “Los Angeles clippers”, mayor John Tory said the city needs star small forward a debt of gratitude.

“Maybe it’s the jacket. Maybe he didn’t like the jacket, but you know, Kawai, you have brought us the title of Champions, and it is important for citizens, said Tory, referring to blazer with logos of Raptors, which he often wore as he walked the play-offs. – We have lately were not too many, and now positive we will win. We just wanted to get you in this moment was with us, but we wish you all the best and just say thanks for the inspiration and emotional high that you gave Toronto”.

Last summer Raptors by signing a contract with Leonard, understood that June 30, a native of Los Angeles becomes a free agent and will have the opportunity to leave the team.

After an incredible series of games Raptors, in which they won the NBA title, there was hope that Leonard will be back in Toronto, but he agreed to sign a four-year contract for $ 142 million with the clippers.

He will join star Paul George, whom the clippers agreed to acquire from “Oklahoma-Siti Tander”.

Raptors, meanwhile, will have to defend his title in the presence of a somewhat weakened squad. In addition to the care of Leonard, shooting guard Danny green, who received the status of a free agent, also will leave the Raptors after a sudden signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his video tori said that Leonard will not receive “no mercy” from fans when he returns to Scotiabank Arena as a player Klipers, but it will always be appreciate for what he has done for the Raptors.

Leonard’s decision to leave Toronto, of course, would be a blow for Raptors fans, but the title of Champions, which the team won last month, maybe at least soften the blow.

In an interview on Saturday morning, superfast NAV Bhatia (Nav Bhatia) said that Raptors fans should show their love to Leonard, when he returns to Scotiabank arena as a player of the team Los Angeles Klipers.

Bhatia, however, said that when Leonard will perform free throws at the site of the Scotiabank arena, he nonetheless will do everything that he missed.

“I guess he made a decision, which I hope is a good decision for him. I personally believe that he had to choose Toronto Raptors, because he’s got all the features there, met with the medical staff, with his teammates and spent a year there, to lapping him, but ultimately the NBA is a business,” he said.

Bhatia added that it remains confident in the Raptors President Masai Uciri and its now confirmed, the ability to assemble a championship team.

“Our main goal is still the same, he said. – Masai will do what the Maasai can.”