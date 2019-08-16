Employee ICE sent a car into the crowd of protesters activists of Jewish organizations. VIDEO
Service immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) sent his SUV into a group of protesters near the detention center for immigrants in the state of Rhode island.
The protest was organized by Jewish group Never Again Action against the mistreatment of immigrants in detention, BBC reports.
Through such protests, which have already passed in several places, the group blocking the road and driveways. In response, the employee sent ICE into a crowd of his SUV. But that immigration agents did not stop, and started spraying on the crowd around the car of demonstrators percovich the contents of the cans.
As a result of incident one person was hospitalized with a broken leg and other serious injuries.
“The 64-year-old man named Jerry Belair from Warren suffered a broken leg, internal bleeding and a possible back injury as a result of the incident,” said the organization Never Again Action in his Twitter.
To the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the hitting got even 1 person, let him go home after helping. Three more hospitalized with injuries from pepper spray, they were discharged after treatment.
It later emerged that the driver of the car was an employee of the centre ICE captain Thomas Woodward, after the incident, he was suspended from work.