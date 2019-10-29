Employee of the national security Council at the hearings in Congress, accused trump of undermining national security (PHOTO)

An employee of the national security Council (NSC) Secretary Alexander Vindman, is among those who listened to the July telephone conversation of the President of the United States Donald trump with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, intending to blame the American leader in undermining national security. It is reported by the newspaper Politico, which was the affidavit of the representative of the American administration.

Windman, according to them, will be the first employee of the White house, who will participate in the hearings in the U.S. Congress under the impeachment of the President. October 8, the White house advised Democrats in Congress that will not cooperate with them on this issue. “I was concerned about the call. I didn’t think it was appropriate to require a foreign government to conduct an investigation against a citizen of the United States, and I was concerned about the implications for support of Ukraine by the U.S. government,” reads the text prepared by Windmann.

According to him, the beginning of the Kiev investigation against the son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden, will lead to conflicts between the two parties in the United States on the issue of Ukraine. This would deprive Kiev of support from both parties, which he enjoyed up to the present time and could undermine the national security of the United States. “After the call I expressed my concern to the chief Advisor to the NSC,” – said the employee of the White house.

According to the newspaper New York Times, windman intends to declare in Congress, that is not the unnamed American intelligence officer, who wrote a complaint about the content of the conversation trump Zelensky and caused thus a scandal. Expert NBC claims not to know who is this informant, and did not wish to speculate on this matter, however, recognizes that together with colleagues from the NSC and the office of the Vice-President of the USA was in the Situation room of the White house July 25, and personally heard the conversation of the trump and Zelensky.

Previously, the newspaper The Washington Post reported that at least four members of the NSC at the White house raised the alarm as to the telephone conversation of the American tramp with Zelensky in July, and immediately after him for the alleged attempts of the US administration to exert pressure on the Ukrainian authorities.

According to these data, the complaints began to enter the legal adviser to the NSC John Eisenberg’s the moment to resign from the post of American Ambassador to Ukraine has been sent to Marie Yovanovitch. The occasion was also action lawyer President Rudolph Giuliani regarding the holding in Ukraine of the investigation against the son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden. The peak of complaints came on the day a telephone conversation with Zelensky.

As the newspaper notes, it remains unclear whether any of the SNB officers in question, the person who told about the content of the conversation with trump Zelensky an unnamed us intelligence officer, who later filed on the basis of a complaint to the inspector-General of intelligence services in the country Michael Atkinson. However, according to available data, this information the whistleblower received from someone in the White house.

In the US earlier sparked a major scandal around the July telephone conversation with trump Zelensky, who eventually became a reason to start impeachment proceedings against the American leader. As claimed by political opponents of President of the United States, citing the testimony of an informant, trump during the call tried to convince Zelensky to start investigating activities in Ukraine hunter Biden, is the son of former Vice-President of the United States Joseph Biden, in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

The white house released the transcript of the July conversation between leaders of the United States and Ukraine. It turned out that trump was not made from Zelensky of the investigation against hunter Biden in exchange for financial and military assistance. The U.S. Department of justice, which simultaneously performs the functions of the attorney General, not found in the content of the phone call violations of the national legislation, as well as grounds for further investigation.

Democrat Biden now is the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to the Democrats, trump, putting pressure on Zelensky, in fact, sought to enlist the support of Kiev in the desire to be re-elected for a second term.