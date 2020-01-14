Employees of Boeing refused to train pilots of Lion Air before the first flight on the 737 Max
Indonesian airline Lion Air asked Boeing to conduct additional training of its pilots on simulators 737 Max before they begin to operate flights on the new liner. However, the American manufacturer has responded to that request with a refusal, and his staff called the Indonesian idiots. About it writes “Kommersant”.
A year later, Boeing 737 Max airline Lion Air fell in Indonesia, the victims of this crash were 189 people.
All this is according to internal documents published by Boeing on January 9. However, if they were presented in an edited form. The original version of these documents were later provided to Bloomberg by the House of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
“Now this g**the Ahn Lion Air may need a simulator in order to fly at Max. Maybe they are stupid? And now I have to think how to pull this off! Idiots”— wrote in June 2017, one of the employees of Boeing. His colleague replied: “what the… ?! Their partner already flies on it!” Obviously, there was meant Malindo Air, a Malaysian carrier, which was the first who began commercial operation 737 Max.
Earlier it was reported that employees of Boeing in the correspondence between them was called the 737 Max are extremely unreliable, saying that he was “created clowns under the supervision of the apes” and that they would never put their family in this plane. Note that previously, Boeing insisted that additional training of the pilots of the 737 Max on the simulator are not required. The company now changed its position, stating that he would recommend such training.
The Boeing company published the internal correspondence of its employees. They wrote to each other that is temporarily withdrawn from operation of the 737 Max airliner unfit to fly, and discussed lobbying against the interests of the aviation regulator. Read about it in our material.
- March 10 Boeing 737 Max 8 of Ethiopian Airlines airline performing flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, crashed 60 kilometres East of the capital of Ethiopia. The plane crash claimed the lives of 157 people, among whom were citizens of 35 countries, including three Russians.
- This disaster was the second plane crash of this type for six months at the end of October 2018, the same “Boeing” Indonesian company Lion Air fell into the Java sea shortly after taking off from the airport of Jakarta. Killing all 189 people aboard.
- Immediately after the disaster in Ethiopia, many countries have suspended flights of Boeing 737 Max 8.
- The last flights of liners of family 737 Max 8 has suspended US.
- The Minister of transport of Ethiopia Dagmawit of Mages said that these “black boxes” of the crashed on March 10, Boeing 737 MAX 8 talk about “obvious similarities” with the crash of the same model in Indonesia in October 2018. The company does not agree.
- Many of the pilots who had to operate Boeing 737 MAX, a wrecked in Ethiopia, versed in the administration of the model airplane using the iPad tablet.