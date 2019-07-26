Employees of Sunwing airlines was involved in drug trafficking (PHOTO)

Loading...

A covert operation under the direction of members of the RCMP detachment in Kitchener led to the arrest of 11 people, including two employees of Sunwing Airlines, accused of importing cocaine through Pearson international airport.

This operation was the culmination of a series of raids in Hamilton, Toronto, Brantford, Kitchener and Durham last week.

As a result of those raids, seized 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.3 kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of cannabis, as well as a smaller number of carfentanil and cocaine. The approximate cost of all this street price equals $10 million.

According to police, although the charges against the employees of the airlines relate to importing cocaine from Jamaica, the investigators believe that they were also involved in “several ongoing conspiracies involving mainly the Caribbean”. What positions are occupied by airline employees – not reported.

In the airline confirmed that in the period of the investigation, the company worked closely with the RCMP, but no more information about the case to disclose may not.