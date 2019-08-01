Employees of TTS to call for mass strikes and stop paying for travel (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In Ontario, the protests of the trade Union of electricians TTC that call to make all public transport free and “remove Doug Ford.”

Representatives of CUPE Local 2, the Union, which includes 650 employees TTC, the task of which is the commissioning and maintenance of all types of TTC vehicles, said that Ford “Act to amend the transport infrastructure Ontario” (Getting Ontario Moving Act), under which the responsibility for further construction of the subway into the hands of the province, puts the system at risk of being privatized.

It’s a slow movement towards privatization will be hardest hit by the already tired people of Toronto, according to a press release, CUPE Local 2, signed by the President Gaetano Franco.

“Free public transport will mean a boost to the economy and society as a whole.” – said in a release.

In their letter the example is taken in Tallinn, capital of Estonia, where public transport is free, which is a successful undertaking, in which increased tax revenues as the population is freed up additional money.

In the opinion of management CUPE Local 2 free public transport would reduce expectations that citizens of Toronto takes an average of 84 minutes per day, resulting in loss of productivity.

The Toronto Board of trade has calculated that the annual loss in connection with the performance expectations for transport to reach $6 billion, which is forecast to grow to $15 billion by 2031.

TTC since electricians deal with all matters of maintenance on TTC as soon as on public transportation going to happen any problems, Ford will have to talk with the Union members.