Encroached on the right of Putin in Russia, a man was fined 15 thousand roubles for criticism of the President
In the Arkhangelsk region of the Russian Federation the court has fined on 15 thousand roubles (6 thousand UAH) resident of village Anuga George Minyaeva according to the law on contempt. In social networks, he emotionally commented on a video in which Vladimir Putin travels on the Crimean bridge drive KAMAZ and not wearing a seat belt. This writes the Sign.
According to Minaev, he was outraged by the video, where Putin travels on the Crimean bridge driving a truck. He left under the video commentary, which including featured word for retarded person.
“When Putin drove a KAMAZ on the Crimean bridge, not wearing a seat belt, without rights category, as I understand it, well, without insurance, apparently. <…> Was angry that time, because we’ve got traffic cops very bottom for every little thing, and for those in power, those laws do not apply, “—said Minyaev.
He claims that he had spoken about the visit of Putin on the Crimean bridge in may 2018, when the law on the abuse of power was not yet. Minyaev connects the charges against him in connection with his participation in the protest out anti-rubbish in Cheese.
As you know, Putin participated in the opening ceremony of the Crimean bridge may 15, 2018. He drove an orange KAMAZ truck at the head of the column of trucks. None of sitting in the cockpit was not wearing a seat belt, which caused heated debate in society. On this account, said the coach drivers FSO Alexei Kollontai, who saw no reason for punishment of the head of state for probable traffic violation.
The newspaper reminds that Vladimir Putin has signed the law on contempt on March 18. On April 22 this law was first fined 30 thousand rubles a resident of the Novgorod region Yury Cartiges who posted the post “Putin is a fabulous *******” (muddle) in social networks.
During straight line Vladimir Putin said that the law on insulting the authorities “not unusual” — many countries have similar prohibitions. The Russian President stressed that “nobody has the right to abuse it [this law] to limit people in their right to criticize the government at any level”.
In the state Duma said that the rule should apply only to the Federal state authorities and symbols. “[The law] should not apply, if we are talking about some mayor or Governor. Unfortunately, now we see attempts by local and regional elites use the law to settle scores with public men and journalists”, — said the Chairman of the Committee on information policy Leonid Levin.
