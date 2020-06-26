Encrypted curse that foreigners love and hate the Russian language
Russian is one of the most difficult languages. Those who teach it as a foreign, looking for clues: what Russian words can be love, anything you cannot find an analogue in the native language, the meaning of which words are easy to guess. Oriented as you can in the wonderful world of the Cyrillic alphabet, conjugations and cases. The publication “Lifehacker” unearthed the most bizarre and interesting life hacks those for whom Russian is not native.
Just add “-us”
When I got tired and forgot all my vocabulary, just put “-us” to the end of any English verb “pray to the gods and cross-cultural communication,” writes BuzzFeed journalist Susie Armitage, who has studied the Russian language.
“S” as the sound of a punch in the stomach
Especially difficult for foreigners provides some of the sounds. The French, for example, from scratch learn to pronounce “Kh”. In their tongue this sound is not, and is familiar words get “club”, “khorovod” and “kalwa”. All difficult given the “y”.
“Imagine that you just got kicked in the stomach, then get a perfect Russian “s”,” — taught Professor of American Armitage.
Three friends who will drive you nuts: “CH”, “sh” and “Sch”
“Why?” and “why?” — around these questions are the people who first become acquainted with the Russian consonants. Easy to confuse “sh”, “Sch” and “CH” that sounds new to you, and as a result, the native speakers don’t understand you at all. Do you want the Shukhov tower, asked for directions as I could, arrived at the station “Shchukinskaya”. This is the norm.
Cases learn humility
Everyone who teaches Russian, passes through the levels of humility. It looks like this: first you learn, then learn again, then learn some more, start to feel confident, and then wrong in the case. The only way to keep calm and carry on — to learn humility.
Six of synonyms for to go
Sophisticated test for foreign student is to write a little story about my walk around the city. In order to tell, you’ll have to use six different verbs instead of the native to go: “go”, “go”, “out”, “around”, “go” and “go”. To indicate the scale of the tragedy, recall that in Russian, the glass on the table is, and the plug — lies.
Handwritten text similar to encrypted curse
The Armitage says that written texts in Russian for a foreigner have a special status. First, no matter how you tried to write beautifully, we get to be like a third-grader. Second, to read hand-written by native speakers of the language texts you will still not be able quite a long time. Third, you will likely get much worse handwriting in your native language. A vicious circle.
Polite revs seem rude Russian
For native English speakers find it strange that their usual way of asking for something, for example to make an order in a cafe (I would like a cup of coffee, please. “I’d like a Cup of coffee, please.”), it seems native speakers of Russian are rude, like a person puts on airs.
Instead of “Could you pass me the salt, please,” aliens learn to speak in an imperative mood: “Pass me the salt, please”. Russian, English learners suffer from the fact that they are considered rude by native English.
Harmless “Pass me the salt, please” in English sounds like an ultimatum: “Pass me the salt, please”.
“Write” and “write” a trap for the novice
The scope of the Russian language for foreigners — a hotbed of awkward situations. Due to the similarity of the words “circumcision” and “education”, a whimsical change of stress in the word “write” depending on the sense many beginners catch myself smiling in conversation with the Russian. Of course, you can understand what I mean, but from the laughter difficult to resist.
If you want to understand, pronounce English words with an accent
Western brands penetrating Russian market, start a new linguistic life. The most striking example Nike. For decades now we have bought sneakers firm Nike, while in the US, UK and other countries called the company “Nike”. It is curious that in the movies in Russian dubbing translators are still inclined to the public option.
In Russian to the bar to order a Sprite or Long Island, writes Armitage, it is necessary to call drinks with hard Russian accent, or do not understand. Well, or just to point the finger, often it makes life much easier. Many English speaking it’s difficult to realize that all my life they incorrectly called the main alcoholic drink from Russia and said “vodka”.
Take care of others introduce yourself in Russian
“If you call my name like you used to do it in Russia you will not understand or will say that’s still wrong,” complains suzy Armitage. Especially hard, she notes, people have names like Seth, or Ruth. Ruth? Ores? What?! How?!
“Yacht club”, “Xerox” and “bodyshaping” as a big Hello from home
In the Russian language has many borrowings from English and just similar words: we do start, finish, flirt and invest. Especially a lot of words that came into use recently: “post”, “Google”, to do “research”. Therefore, when a student of Russian language, after cramming cases and accents stumbles upon this, his soul becomes a little quieter.
“CIT” and “lawlessness”: the words and their unique meanings
Many familiar concepts for us foreigners seem strange, though, and accurate. Synonyms for them, they can’t find in their own language. Several of these words: “longing”, “vulgarity”, “Genesis”, “chaos”, “howcast”, “parched”, “CIT”.
“Slippers” as an excuse to fall in love with Russian language
A touching perceive new words when starting to learn Russian. Someone seems charming “garden” garden is some “cushion” that under the ear, and “eye”. Katherine Sperling said about which of them sank deep into her soul.
In the first place — “Slippers”. On the background of the English house slippers our word has something more.
“The sound itself “top-top-top”, which sound when you walk, there’s even in their name and belongs to the verb “to stomp”. Therefore, the word “Slippers” crept into my speech when I speak English or German,” writes Kathryn Spurling.
Following the “Slippers” — “the hedgehog”. In English, these animals are called harshly: “hedgehogs” (hedgehogs). Diminutive forms for them, often adding the word little, and it turns out nicer: “little hedgehog”. But, says Sperling, affectionate “hedgehog” perfectly reflects the appearance of the animal.
The multifaceted word “so”
Special magic has “so” — adverb conjunction particle and a lead all in one. Sperling notes that short “so” keeps a lot of colors. Need a moment to think — say “so”. Want to seem formidable — say “so”. Want to attract attention to the problem? “So”!
“So,” I learned from my grandmother of her husband. I’m still not fluent in Russian so our communication often goes downhill. When we both decide to give up, she says “so” which means: “All is well, at least we both agree that trying to explain further is futile.” When we understand each other, she also says “so” that is: “yeah, great”. The word on all occasions, so I like it,” says Katherine.
Yes-no-maybe
In addition, the passage from “Yes-no-maybe” meticulous person can be a maddening for a foreigner it is necessary to cope with the commas. But a special pleasure is given to those who, studying Russian, taking his tricks to the weapons and begin to use themselves. A foreigner who has learned the place to say “probably not” — this is almost medium.
