Energy drinks ruining teeth of athletes
Scientists from Britain conducted a study that showed that elite athletes are ruining their teeth because of addiction to energy drinks. The findings are based on analysis of medical records of more than 350 stars from the world of football, Rugby and other sports.
Research has revealed, elite athletes have a high incidence of gums, despite brushing my teeth twice a day. Almost 9 in 10 (87%) of respondents admitted that they consumed sports drinks and 7 out of 10 (70%) concentrated versions of the tools, in which water is added. Meanwhile, 6 out of 10 (59%) spoke about the addiction to energy bars. According to scientists, all three options are harmful due to high sugar content.
Stomatolog-expert Julie Gallagher from University College London said on this occasion: “We found that most of the athletes in our survey have good habits related to oral health because they brush their teeth twice a day, regularly visit the dentist, do not smoke and prefer a healthy diet. However, they often use sports energy drinks, and the sugar in them increases the risk of dental caries, the acidity in turn the likelihood of erosion.”
Accurate statistics are such that every second swimmer, rower, hockey player, athlete occurs untreated dental caries, the vast majority are early signs of gingivitis, and about one third (32%) of people reported that their oral health had a negative impact on their learning and performance.