Energy Ministry reported about the return of wages to the miners
July 31, 2020
The energy Ministry said that the wage arrears to miners have paid off.
Wage arrears to the miners of the state mines, which can be paid at the expense of budgetary funds repaid in full.
This was reported in the Ministry of energy.
“At the moment, there are the arrears of wages to state mining companies, which can be extinguished only at the expense of the means received from sale of coal products”, — noted in Department.
The Cabinet has allocated 340 million for repayment of debts to miners gosshaht
Monday, the miners go to work. Last year they were in downtime.
Stabilization in the coal industry contributed to the disposal of the Cabinet priority of Ukrainian coal to thermal power plants.
telegraf.com.ua