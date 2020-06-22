Energy of Ukraine: the Ministry of energy called implemented anti-crisis measures
The energy Ministry reported on the implementation of the decisions of the anti-Crisis energy headquarters.
We are talking in particular about the improvement of the mechanism of PSO and the adoption of amendments to resolution of Cabinet of Ministers, which reglamentary auction for electricity generated by nuclear plants. Among the main achievements is called the reduction of the mandatory share of electricity sales of SE “Energoatom” from 85% to 80%. This means that now “Energoatom” may sell 5% of produced elektroenergii on the free market through bilateral contracts. The “Energoatom”, this will give an additional 2 billion UAH.
The press service of the Ministry.
It also provides the opportunity of SE “Guaranteed buyer” for the sale of electric energy under bilateral contracts.
Pensions June: PFC sent to the payment of another 1.9 billion
Energy is also improved functioning of the market of bilateral contracts. The corresponding decree prohibits the resale of electricity, and “Energoatom” guaranteed additional market for produced electricity.
In addition, the adopted decree of the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure priority use of domestic coal thermal generation, which should calm the situation among the miners, in particular, withdraw their faux idle.
The energy Ministry also told about the signed with the producers of “green” electricity the Memorandum, which among other things provides for the reduction of “green” tariff, the responsibility for the unbalance and debt restructuring.
Pandemic COVID-19: the tourist business in Ukraine lost at least $1.5 billion
“The signed Memorandum of understanding with producers and investors of renewable energy. The terms of the document will save the grid as a whole about 6.5 billion annually and more than 2 billion euros over the entire period of support”, — noted in the Ministry of energy.
Finally, the Agency noted that BP was prepared by the energy bill.
“First — implementeret the provisions of the Memorandum, improving the auction model, which is already provided by the current legislation, the support of alternative energy sources. The second bill amends the Law “On electricity market”, — concluded the Agency.
telegraf.com.ua