Energy vampires by date of birth
Energy vampires very much, but to recognize them at once is impossible. Frequent and close communication with them adjusts the energy of the negative wave, deprives a person of mental strength and good luck.
Each marked with a destiny. When they’re born, we get a kind of code, which imposes a label on our way of life. The code informs about the past, present, and future that we can’t change. More detailed information can be found in the Tibetan horoscope by date of birth. It also allows you to calculate the energy vampire.
Numerology of Tibet and the code of fate
Philosophers of Tibet believe that our state is a reflection of who we were before. If you failed, if success in all the endeavors remains something unattainable, then you are going through karmic cleansing. If, on the contrary, enjoy life, you get the reward for their labors.
To calculate the number of life easy. It is important to note that the numerology of the Tibetan monks is a little different from our usual.
In Tibetan philosophy, there is such a thing as MEVA — mark, which determines many of the events, the destiny of man and his path of spiritual growth. His Mevu it is possible to calculate the date of birth. First we need to know which label corresponds to your year of birth, looking at the table:
How to calculate code of fate? Just add your date of birth (only day and month) number of labels. For clarity: you were born on 13th (day) 11 (month) 1975 (a year). The number of your year as per the table — 7. Fold until you get a single-digit number: 13+11+7=31=3+1=4. It turns out that your MEVA — 4. This label will tell you all about your energy field and how you interact with the world: do you absorb someone else’s energy or, conversely, letting go of her.
How to define energy vampire
Get to the fun part — decoding the numeric value. The interpretation of the numbers from 1 to 9 will help you to calculate the energy vampire date of birth.
1 — people often misses opportunities in life, afraid to lose, why not trying to win. In terms of energy — donor, handing out other people kindness and inner strength. Good fortune in a more conscious age.
2 — reasonable man, feels great people that allows you to keep your distance from the manipulators and traitors. Can both give and take energy. It all depends on the circumstances and development of the soul.
3 — master of my fate, for your happiness is ready for anything. Bright representative of the energy vampires.
4 — peacemaker who is willing to deny yourself of something for the happiness of others. Helps selflessly, not expecting, not demanding, not begging. Generosity often receives a generous reward of fate. Is considered a strong donor.
5 — willed, persistent and resourceful people. It is like a Phoenix who has the ability to burn itself and then be reborn. Unintentionally draw energy from others.
6 — the sensitive man lives in a world of emotions, has the ability to see the future and predict events. Prefers to give energy, but in the worst manifestation it can take.
7 — the snake-man who wears many masks. Has a rich imagination and ability to adapt to different circumstances. To keep the blows of fate and to nurture your spirit prefers through mental strength of others. An energy vampire.
8 — balanced and calm person, who is committed to the unity of soul and mind. From the energy point of view is neutral.
9 is a bright and eccentric man, has the gift of persuasion, aspires to fame, success and recognition. His life is filled with risk and a constant struggle. For the sake of personal happiness with pleasure energize the alien forces.