Energy: “VostGOK” received a license for the processing of uranium ores
The state nuclear regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has prolonged the license for implementation of activities in uranium ore processing SE “Eastern mining and processing plant”.
“The decision was taken by the state nuclear regulatory Inspectorate of 22 June, after a delay,” — said the Ministry, adding that now “VostGOK” is free to continue its work.
About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of energy.
The energy Ministry reminded that the term of the license “VostGOK” ended on 12 June. The state nuclear regulatory Inspectorate refused the company permission extension because of formal reasons, namely due to the suspension of admission to the works at the head of the enterprise. At the same time, the SNRCU not warned about the existence of formal barriers to obtaining a license, neither the enterprise nor the Ministry of energy.
“The Department of energy immediately responded to the failure and on 16 June appointed acting Director of GP “VostGOK” Victor Puchalski, who has the appropriate security clearance,” — inform in the Ministry of energy.
“VostGOK” — the only enterprise in Ukraine that provides for uranium mining and production of its oxide concentrate for further use of nuclear power plants.
telegraf.com.ua