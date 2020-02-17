Enforcer “of Anaheim” one punch knocked to the ice 104-pound opponent in the match of the NHL (video)
February 17, 2020
Josh Manson against Tyler Myers
In the match of the regular championship of NHL between “Vancouver Canucks” and “Anaheim ducks” (1:5) in the end of the second period took place the traditional for NHL spectacular brawl between the players.
It all started with a rough power reception striker “DAX” by max Jones against the leader of the Canucks Elias Pettersson.
His teammate decided to stand up to the giant defenseman Tyler Myers, whose weight is 104 kg.
At first Tyler for the prevention of pushed Jones, and then moved on to find themselves in his way Jacob Silfverberg.
What he saw did not like the colleague of Myers in the role of Josh Manson, who first ran into Meyers, and with one blow felled him to the ice.