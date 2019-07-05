Engaged? Irina Shayk intrigued by the ring on the ring finger
Irina Shayk, who last month broke up with Bradley Cooper, it seems, wants to make him suffer. She constantly shares new seductive photos. And the model intrigued the public with a new ring appeared on the ring finger of her left hand — where you would normally wear a wedding.
The paparazzi photographed the 33-year-old Irina near her apartment in the fashionable district of new York, who purchased it for Bradley last year. Shayk appeared on the street alone, at the hands she was holding her adorable two year old baby girl Leah. But the attention of reporters attracted not so much charming child models how much her ring. Because Irina is not only not hiding the jewel, but, on the contrary, if specially exposing. “I do not want Irina to say she’s engaged again? And if so, with whom?” — puzzled fans of the model. In fact, the probability that the Shake really decided on a new engagement less than a month after the collapse of her long-lasting affair with Cooper, is negligible.
Most likely, Irina just wants to get your ex boyfriend to suffer from jealousy. After all, they broke up very peacefully. And since, as the Sheik walked away from Cooper, she teases him with her sexy photos, as if to say, “Look what you lost!” So, three weeks ago she shared her photos in swimsuit on the beautiful Icelandic landscape. A little later, impressed with the extreme mini “predatory” colors. And all animatedly discussing an ultrashort fitting black shorts, in which Irina has appeared on a walk with Leah. Moreover, in all these shots she looked terrific. How to react to all this is Cooper, so far unknown.