Engine failure: in Russia there was a threat of emergency with the aircraft Superjet

July 31, 2019
Отказал двигатель: в России произошло опасное ЧП с самолетом Superjet

In Russia, another “aviation” incident with the plane Sukhoj Superjet — the liner which was carrying out flight on a route Krasnodar-Tyumen, in the air went out on one engine.

As reported by “Interfax”, the plane of airline “azimuth” made an emergency landing at the airport of Samara. It is reported that the left engine during the flight started to “vibrate”, as the pilots reported to air traffic control.

Later, he is out of order, but the pilots managed to land a plane with one working engine. None of the 95 people aboard, was not injured.

As previously reported “FACTS” in Russia, some artists, including acting as the aggressor state by the Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, refuse to fly on a failure of the aircraft Sukhoi Superjet.

