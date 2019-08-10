Engine from the Ferrari LaFerrari has risen from 285 to 800 thousand dollars
The seller says that Ferrari no longer produces this model of the engine, which automatically made the already released copies even more valuable.
On eBay for two years now unsuccessfully sold the engine from the Ferrari LaFerrari will. However, this did not prevent the seller to raise its price from 285, 000 to 800 000$.
An unspoken rule of all auctions based on common sense, is that if the goods cannot be put under the hammer the first time, then its initial price subsequent attempts clearly needs to be lower. However, the seller of city of Nashville in the U.S. state of Florida doesn’t think so.
In 2017, he put on the Internet auction site eBay brand new motor from the hybrid Ferrari LaFerrari with a run of just 20 miles (32 kilometers) at a price of $ 285 000. Taking into account the cost of the car is, perhaps, quite reasonable price, but no one wants to buy the Italian V12 engine in a long time so was not found.