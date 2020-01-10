‘Engineered clowns, headed monkeys’: what the staff talked about Boeing 737 MAX
The Boeing company published the internal correspondence of its employees. They wrote to each other that is temporarily withdrawn from operation of the 737 Max airliner unfit to fly, and discussed lobbying against the interests of the aviation regulator, the BBC reports.
Airliner 737 Max “was designed by clowns, which, in turn, led monkey”, — is spoken in the message of one employee to another Boeing. It is from the correspondence in the chat in April 2017.
The company stressed that the published correspondence (with some notes) on its own initiative, following the principle of transparency. A month ago, the Federal aviation administration and the U.S. Congress had passed the unedited version.
In a statement, Boeing correspondence called “absolutely unacceptable”.
“These messages do not reflect nor what our company is today, nor what it should be,” — said representatives of Boeing.
In one message, from November 2015, the Boeing employees discuss how to counteract the initiative of the Federal aviation administration. The FAA is required to make training on the simulators are a mandatory part of pilot training airliner, the 737 Max, and the staff discussed how to prevent it.
“We’re going to deal with it. Most likely, we will need support at the highest level when it comes to final negotiations,” it said.
In February 2018, another staff member wrote to another: “would You put your family on the plane whose pilot was practicing on the simulator Max? I would not.”
Correspondence already commented on in Congress and the FAA. The head of the transport Committee Peter de Fazio said that the correspondence “shows a coordinated effort to conceal critical information from regulators and the public that began with the first days of existence of the project, 737 Max”.
The FAA, in turn, said that all the shortcomings of the model and simulation program, referred to in the correspondence were resolved.
“The tone and content of some of the documents has been disappointing,” — said in a statement the regulator.
Boeing recognized that some of the messages “raises questions” about the negotiations with the regulator, but expressed “confidence in the regulatory process for the approval of simulators”. Simulation programs for 737 Max has evolved over the last years, added Boeing
On 16 December the company announced that from January 2020 will suspend production of aircraft 737 Max series. Aircraft operations were suspended because of the two recent plane crashes.
In October last year, the collapse of the liner of the airline Lion Air in Indonesia has claimed the lives of 189 people. In March 2019, the airline Ethiopian Airlines of the same model crashed in Ethiopia, killed 157 people.
23 December, the head of Boeing Dennis Muilenburg resigned.
As mentioned earlier ForumDaily:
- March 10 Boeing 737 Max 8 of Ethiopian Airlines airline performing flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, crashed 60 kilometres East of the capital of Ethiopia. The plane crash claimed the lives of 157 people, among whom were citizens of 35 countries, including three Russians.
- This disaster was the second plane crash of this type for six months at the end of October of 2018 the same Boeing Indonesian company Lion Air fell into the Java sea shortly after taking off from the airport of Jakarta. Killing all 189 people aboard.
- Immediately after the disaster in Ethiopia, many countries have suspended flights of Boeing 737 Max 8.
- The last flights of liners of family 737 Max 8 has suspended US.
- The Minister of transport of Ethiopia Dagmawit of MOGES said that the black boxes of the crashed on March 10, Boeing 737 MAX 8 talk about “obvious similarities” with the crash of the same model in Indonesia in October 2018. The company does not agree.
- Many of the pilots who had to operate Boeing 737 MAX, a wrecked in Ethiopia, versed in the administration of the model airplane using the iPad tablet.