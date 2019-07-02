Engineers MGTU named after Bauman has developed a space sailboats
Engineers "Youth space centre" of Moscow state technical University in cooperation with the Physical Institute named Lebedev, Russian Academy of Sciences (FIAN) has created an artificial satellite, whose mission is regulated by special sails, RIA "Novosti". The launch of the first two spacecraft to study the Sun is scheduled for December 2019.
The satellite mission, called “Jari”, built on the principle of rotary sails. In orbit, the device unwinds the built-in flywheels, and due to the centrifugal force opens a special sail.
In the future, with the help of the sails can be adjusted the height of the orbit and the location of the spacecraft. After the launch of the first two “tall ships” to study the Sun in x-rays the next satellites is planned to send to the moon.
