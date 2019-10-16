Engines of Hyundai and Kia ignite
The Korean companies Hyundai and Kia filed collective lawsuits on the fact of fire engines in America.
At the moment the automakers are addressing a serious problem with the ignition GDI engines with a volume of 2.0 and 2.4 liters, sold in the United States. The case involved 3 thousands of cases of spontaneous combustion, the number of victims exceeds 100.
In the us market service campaign affects 2.3 million Hyundai models released between 2011 and 2019, and 1.8 million — Kia produced at the same time. They are all equipped with diesel powerplants Theta II displacement of 2.0 and 2.4 liters. It should be noted that the previous opinion more than 2 million vehicles was not enough to remedy the situation.
Both companies under review will update software and will offer various options for compensation, including lifetime warranty.