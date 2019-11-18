England equalled their best result by goals scored in the last 101 years
England
The day before England played their final match in the qualifying campaign for Euro 2020, beating out Kosovo 4:0.
So England finished the calendar year 2019, scoring 38 goals. For the British this is the best result for the last 101 years.
In 1966, when England, in the first and only time became the world champion, the team also had 38 goals, but she then took 17 games, but in 2019 only 10.
Absolutely the best result the national team “Three lions” showed 101 years ago. Then back in 1908 the British in the seven games 39 times struck gate of the rival.