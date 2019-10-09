England intends to leave the field in the case of racism in the match of Euro 2020
Tammy Abraham
The young England striker Tammy Abraham said that his team will be ready with the whole team to leave the field in the case of racism in the nearest matches of UEFA Euro 2020.
“If it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. Harry Kane (captain of England, approx. LB.ua) even said that if this happens, then we will leave from the field” – quoted 22-year-old player of “Chelsea” BBC.
Recall that in the current qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 players of England was twice subjected to racism. It happened in the away match against Montenegro, as well as in the home game against Bulgaria.
The closest match of the British will hold on 11 Oct n away against Czech Republic.