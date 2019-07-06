England vs Sweden live streaming free: preview, prediction
England – Sweden. Forecast for the match of the Women’s World Championship (07/06/2019)
We offer our forecast for the match England – Sweden, which will be held on July 6. Which team will be able to win bronze medals?
England
The women’s team of England holds a terrific Mundial and won in almost all games of Victoria. Thus, the English women beat out Cameroon (3: 0) and Norway (3: 0) during the tournament with a convincing score, and against the United States of America (1: 2) before the final whistle they created chances.
Ellen White scored seven goals, although one of them was not defended.
Sweden
The Swedish women’s team was in many forecasts among the contenders for the medals. In general, the Swedes went into the playoffs from the second place, where they passed Canada (1: 0) and Germany (2: 1). In the semifinals, it was not possible to score at the gates of Holland (0: 1, in extra time) in 120 minutes.
Aslani made two assists and scored twice.
Statistics
England missed out on one of the last five games.
England won five of six past games.
Sweden scored in one of the last three matches.
Forecast
In our opinion, the bet on the representatives of Foggy Albion looks quite optimal today, since they are in great shape and up to the last claimed the championship. Scandinavians are not particularly impressive, but Englishwomen are able to win even without Bright.