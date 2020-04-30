English and stream ‘Elephants’: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (may 1-3)
What: Online broadcast “the kelp Forest”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Giant algae provide food and shelter to an entire ecosystem of fish and invertebrates. Here you can see divers hand-feed sharks, fishes and various animals. To watch the online stream at the link. There is also the possibility to see the video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: Online English course from Busuu
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Busuu is a Language platform that has opened free access for the duration of the quarantine. Now we have the opportunity to develop their language skills without any extra costs. The website is not only English but also Spanish, Chinese and French.
Cost: Free
What: Online stream Elephants
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Noble animals spend their day, taking bath, oozing with treats, as well as strolling and resting under a canopy along with other canines. Watch live webcast at the link. Also available is a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: English for careers
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in improved their career prospects in the global labour market. During the course you will learn about features of a job search, filing for the position and interviews for the companies of the United States and the world.
This course will provide an opportunity to broaden their ideas about career paths in the world market, develop vocabulary and improve language skills to achieve professional goals.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Fundamentals of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
More info: the Course will be useful to anyone involved in business communications. Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into video fragments, and tests to verify their knowledge and to consolidate the new material.
Cost: Free
What: an Online photo exhibition about the war in Ukraine
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Exhibition shows a timeline of events in the Donbas and the history of the volunteer soldiers.
The author of the exhibition — the former captain of the U.S. army Jenn of Blatti — graduated from U.S. Military Academy in West point. She is a veteran of fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2002-2003, photojournalist and photographer-reservist FEMA, whose articles and photographs have been published in various magazines around the world.
With the beginning of 2018, she spent several months in Eastern Ukraine, working with Ukrainian volunteers and veterans of the war in the Donbass. The result of its work was the project “frontline, peaceful life: the forgotten revolutionaries of the war in Ukraine”.
Visit the exhibition at the link.
Cost: Free
What: the Course academic writing in English
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Course “Academic writing in Russian and English languages” devoted to the development of written communication skills in Russian and English languages in scientific style of speech. The aim of the course is to teach competent writing annotations, abstracts and scientific articles and technical direction.
When explaining the course material used innovative technologies such as a method of grammatical patterns and structures, “construction” of scientific text in a set genre with the use of linguistic clichés characteristic of him.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “ABC of Finance”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
More info: to Be financially literate — a need dictated by the times. The ability to invest money and analyze the economic situation is one of the important qualities of the modern man. This course will help you acquire the necessary knowledge and practical skills, and increase competence in matters of investing and personal Finance management.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Hermitage
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Take a virtual tour of the Hermitage Museum in the project “the Hermitage. Shot on iPhone” — 45 rooms and 600 works of art the State Hermitage Museum, filmed in one plan on one charge iPhone 11 Pro Max. The film lasts 5 hours 19 minutes more info you can read about it here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Park Watkins Glen
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
More info: This Park is considered the most beautiful in the state of new York. You can research it online through the virtual tour. This journey will give you a visual representation of what it looks like the most famous trail in the gorge area of the finger lakes.
To go to the virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
bookmark