English farm sheep adopted a pig
In the suburb of the English city of Durham sheep adopted the newborn Piglet. According to the owners of the farm, the baby is inseparable with a new family, reports .
The farm Haffa gave birth to several piglets, but one of them was very weak. The owner of the animals thought that the baby will not survive, and was placed in a separate enclosure, giving the nickname Alastair, considering that it is a male. The newborn was a female and quite healthy. The small pig was placed to the sheep and lambs in the neighborhood.
“Lambs become her brothers and sisters. She runs and plays with them,” said the owner of the farm.
According to him, the little piggy completely copy the behavior of their acquired “relatives”.
“She’s standing at the counter with hay and take out food as they are. She has food there’s only she, but also some hay, and sheep food in the other relationship she like lambs…They learn from each other,” said the farmer.
In addition, the pig is sleeping near the lambs. In the future pig are planning to release together with the sheep in the pasture.
