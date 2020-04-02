English for business and tour the Dali Museum: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (APR 3-5)
What: Virtual tour of the Rijksmuseum
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Rijksmuseum art Museum in Amsterdam, which is one of the twenty most visited art museums in the world.
You can visit it by going into the virtual tour at any time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Museum’s ‘Women in art’
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Only Museum in the world where you can see works of art created exclusively by women, is in Washington. It’s called the National Museum of Women in the Arts (national Museum of “Women in art”).
View of the exhibition at the link.
Cost: free
What: Theatre-Museum of Salvador Dali
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Theatre-Museum of Salvador Dalí in Figueres is one of the most famous museums, dedicated exclusively to the life and work of the famous artist. The Museum is considered the last great work of Salvador Dali: everything in it was conceived and designed by the artist himself.
The Museum occupies the second place in Spain’s popularity among tourists, second only to the Prado in Madrid. Virtual tour here.
Cost: free
What: Meditation workshop ‘Healing and inner silence’
When: Saturday, April 4, from 10:00
Where: Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center 401 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Read more: Meditation workshop under the guidance Rajayoga Guided “Healing and inner peace” — will help you look inside yourself, finding a sense of inner stability and strength. After the meeting you will feel a sense of calmness and well-being.
The event is suitable for both beginners and more experienced participants.
Cost: free
What: Seminar: how to become a businessman in the United States
When: Saturday, April 4, 14:30
Where: 6012 Mission Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Read more:the 24 million people in the US are committed to successful self-employment, hoping to realize the “American dream”. If you also want this, then you should attend this seminar led by Professor Michael Kissinger.
You will learn a lot about successful self-help blogs on how to change your lifestyle and improve your financial situation.
Cost: free
What: activities for kids at home
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you don’t know what to do with your child in the conditions of the quarantine, visit CircleTime. This resource provides access to a variety of classes, designed for children up to six years.
Invite a friend and you both get free access to beta accounts.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour to the Orsay Museum in Paris
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: You can virtually take a stroll through this popular gallery, which holds dozens of famous works by French artists who worked and lived in the period from 1848 to 1914. Meet Monet, Cezanne, Gauguin and others.
Orsay — the Museum of fine arts, which is located in Paris on the left Bank of the Seine. Here are one of the largest collections of European painting and sculpture of the period 1850-1910 he Third most popular Museum in Paris and tenth in the world.
Cost: free
What: Free business courses from iDEA
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Award “Inspiring digital enterprise”, known as iDEA, is an international program that is free helps those who wish to develop skills in digital technologies, entrepreneurship and employment.
You choose a series of online tasks, making learn how to achieve career growth, discover new opportunities and stand out from the crowd.
Courses available at.
Cost: free
What: English for business
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for those who speaks English poorly, but is interested in learning more about global business Economics. Here you will learn about topics and vocabulary needed for success in the international market. You will learn business English with listening and video lectures, as well as enrich your vocabulary business vocabulary.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Louvre
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: currently the Paris Museum is closed until further notice, but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. It contains a video describing the various exhibitions of the Museum, about the individual exhibits and discoveries.
Cost: free
