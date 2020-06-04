English for career and Edvard Munch in 100 seconds: how to spend a weekend in Miami (June 5-7)
What: train Travel in Colorado
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you ever wanted to climb to the top of pikes Peak in Colorado, which is situated at altitude 4 302 m above sea level, then here is your chance!
Embark on a virtual journey by train across America. The train departs from the station in Manitou springs and then in a few minutes rises to the top of the famous, allowing the viewer to sit back and enjoy the dizzying ride.
Cost: free
What: Course “Financial literacy”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More: because of the ignorance in the sphere of economy and money, people are often not able to provide a decent life even with a good salary. Besides our financial illiteracy is often used by fraudsters, leading to tragic consequences. It is for these two reasons, when you learn the basics of financial literacy. On this course you will learn that the ability to earn a lot does not mean a comfortable life. If a person earns money only when using certain skills, this is not enough.
The ability to manage earned money requires a completely different skills and knowledge — and that it can lead you to financial independence.
To pass the course.
Cost: free
What: the Hermitage treasure Gallery
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Brilliance of precious stones, the warm glow of gold and a noble restraint of silver for millennia attracted people, delighting them both beauty and durability of the material. There were legends about the mysterious and mystical properties of stones and metals. Articles of precious stones and gold was a sign of high status, a measure of wealth and the subject of passionate collecting.
The history of jewelry art full of astounding dramatic legends, exciting discoveries and still have not solved the mysteries.
Remarkable works of art of precious materials presented at the exhibitions of the Hermitage treasure Gallery. In the Diamond and Gold storerooms is possible to get acquainted with the art of jewelry from different cultures and eras, ranging from ancient times to the early XX century.
Cost: free
What: Lecture on motivation
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: a series of lectures about motivation will be helpful to anyone who wants to learn how to motivate yourself every day to move forward and achieve success.
You will learn the answers to these questions:
- Why we set goals but not achieve them?
- What is the power of small steps?
- How to develop good habits and abandon bad?
- Why do we need to make public commitments and to tell about your goals?
Learn how to set goals and achieve them, in this cycle of lectures.
Cost: free
What: Lecture: “What it means to be modern”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Is a universal model, which exists and changes all that is man. Any subject and concept through several stages of development, and in this sense, to be modern means to know which of them is what you do.
In this fascinating lecture, media Manager and writer Demyan Kudryavtsev talks about what modernity is, in principle, who is the modern man, and the time sequence of important events.
Cost: free
What: Edvard Munch 100 seconds
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Edvard Munch – Norwegian artist with a doomed and prescient vision, which formed the basis of his painterly style – expressionism.
Perhaps no man who is not familiar with the most popular works of the author such as “Scream”, “Dance of life”, “Kiss” and others.
But what I wanted to tell the artist when he wrote a painting called “the Scream”? Like a kiss on his picture turned into a vampire bite? That represent human figures in the “Dance of life”? Figurative painting by the Norwegian expressionist full of metaphors, symbols and associations.
Watch this short but very informative the video lecture, and you will discover Munch on the other side.
Cost: free
What: Course on self-defense
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: We live in a dangerous and unpredictable times. Danger lurks at every turn and you should be able to withstand it. To feel more confident, it helps to master the skills of self-defense.
At what points on the body of the attacker need to beat to protect yourself? What to do if your attacker is armed? What if several attackers? How not to lose self-control and why is it important? To these and other questions will find answers in this course on self-defence. It consists of only five sessions, but the obtained knowledge may one day be very useful to you.
Cost: free
What: Russia: what is it actually
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Many think you know everything about Russia and what is happening in this country. Because the census is carried out, the textbooks on history and economy be published. But actually this has nothing to do with what is really happening in the country: it has not really described, and no-one knows how she lives.
Candidate of philosophical Sciences, sociologist and Chairman of the expert Council of the Fund “Khamovniki” Simon Kordonsky will share their thoughts on this.
In the framework of the scientific festival “Another country” kordonskii has described how researchers from the Higher school of Economics and the Fund “Khamovniki” go on an expedition and not from textbooks study and describe the real Russia. In this lecture, collected the most interesting thoughts.
Cost: free
What: English for career
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Improve communication skills English write and speak more professionally.
This cycle of courses will help you improve your professional communication in English. Each course focuses on a particular area of English communication: writing emails, presentations at meetings and interviews, presentations and networking communication online.
As a result, you will be able at a higher level to communicate with potential employers, employees, partners or customers and achieve your career goals. Make yourself more competitive by improving knowledge of the English language.
Cost: free
What: Beaches and resorts of the world
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Many people think that a beach holiday can only mean “sun and sea”. However, in almost every place, where tourists come to sunbathe and swim, can be a lot of interesting attractions both historical and natural.
The AirPano team has created a lot of panoramas of resorts world that will show you the beach destinations at different angles.
To go on a fantastic journey, just click here.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17413
[name] => weekend in Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-majami
)
weekend in МайамиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark