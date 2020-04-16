English for work and the basics of programming: how to spend a weekend in new York city (April 17-19)
What: an Online course about parasites
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Parasitism is one of the most ancient, complex and interesting phenomena in the evolution of the biosphere. Originating at the dawn of life, the world of the parasites was greatly enriched in the course of long co-evolution with its hosts, and now constitutes one of the most successful survival strategies. As a primitive organism controls the behavior of the more evolutionary advanced species? Why parasites are able to overcome protective host barriers? And how one organism establishes their ability to live inside another living organism? The answers to these questions gives an amazing biological discipline Parasitology.
Unlike medical Parasitology, dwell the pathological effects and the methods of controlling parasites environmental Parasitology allows us to look at parasitism as an evolutionary developed mechanism for maintaining the balance of nature. On this course you will learn the secrets of the ecological concept of parasitism, which turns out to be the most productive for solving many theoretical problems of biology and practical problems of agriculture and health.
Cost: Free
What: English for careers
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in improved their career prospects in the global labour market. During the course you will learn about features of a job search, filing for the position and interviews for the companies of the United States and the world.
This course will provide an opportunity to broaden their ideas about career paths in the world market, develop vocabulary and improve language skills to achieve professional goals.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “basics of programming”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
More info: We live in the XXI century, and the profession of programmer is still exotic and incomprehensible to most of society, like the role of shaman for our ancestors. The purpose of massive online course “fundamentals of programming” is, above all, debunking the myths and explaining to everyone how a personal computer works and what programming.
During the course you will learn about the history of personal computers, will acquire the concept of the algorithm and will learn how to create simple computer programs, modern programming language Python.
Cost: Free
What: a Course of English grammar
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: the Purpose of this course is the formation of future translators understanding of the language as a system of elements, interconnected with each other and forming a certain unity and integrity. Because without an awareness of the regularities of the language system and the peculiarities of grammatical structures mastering translation skills.
The course can be relevant for students of humanitarian faculties, faculty of foreign languages and for teachers, whose professional activity is connected with language.
In addition, the course may be relevant in the self-study English.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about cryptocurrency
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Exploring the concept of cryptocurrency, you will understand not only the technology of the blockchain, but in a unique economic phenomena that arise through its implementation.
In the course of mastering the material, students will be able to form an idea of the key properties of blockchain technology to understand technological differences between the concepts of “electronic”, “digital” and “virtual” accounting units and to form their vision of the process of tokenization.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Fundamentals of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
More info: the Course will be useful to anyone involved in business communications. Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into video fragments, and tests to verify their knowledge and to consolidate the new material.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course for business
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
More info: This course at the University of Pennsylvania was established with the support of the State Bureau of the Department of education and cultural relations of the United States of America and the Office of English language and designed for non-native English speakers who want to learn more about business and the international economy.
During the course you will master the topics and lexical units needed to achieve success in an international company. You will study business English by using interesting texts for reading and lectures and will acquire the necessary vocabulary and learn some important concepts.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about climate change
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: In the entire history of the Earth’s climate has changed many times. For example, the alternating periods of warming and cooling affect the trajectory of the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the tilt of earth’s axis. And since the beginning of the XX century, scientists have observed an increase in the average temperature of the earth’s surface and relate it to the human impact on the planet.
On this course you will learn what is happening on the planet now and what to expect from future climate. As the climate is changing in the modern era? What happens if the Arctic melts? Who is to blame for global warming? To these and other questions you will find answers on the course “climate Change”.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Chemistry around us”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn about the basic principles of chemistry, using substances we encounter every day: food, juices, detergents, plastics. After each lecture you need to perform simple practical tasks, which will allow to empirically verify the operation of chemical laws.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “the Science of sleep”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Sleep is one of the most important processes in the human body. In the dream cleaning of neurons, and the rate of excretion of the waste is increased by half. Its absence or oversupply affect behavior, mood and health of any living creature. Today, the science in this area is developing dynamically, see the methods for status monitoring during sleep. Is it possible to fully deprive a person of sleep? Where there is maximum change in its lack? Does sleep only on the brain activity or its violation can affect the whole body? All that you will learn in this course.
Cost: Free
bookmark