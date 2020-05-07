English in 5 minutes and the course of War bacteria’: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (8-10 may)
What: Online broadcast “Lions”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: These predators of the cat family inspire fear and at the same time forced to admire its stately grace that pervades their movement and posture. To watch the online stream at the link. Her piece in the video is available here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of Versailles Palace
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: Google Arts & Culture really brought the vast virtual collection of works of the Palace of Versailles – the famous home of Louis XIV, the Sun King. Not only can you enjoy videotron in the Palace itself (or the stream in virtual reality) – Google Arts & Culture has compiled some of the best works of art and artifacts of the house. You have the opportunity to go to the famous hall of mirrors, walk the extensive gardens, and find the places that you’ve never seen before even in pictures.
Visit the online tour link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of Letchworth Park
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
More info: In this beautiful Park there are three large waterfalls on the river Genessee and 50 of the tributaries flowing into it. Here you can walk the various Hiking trails. And there’s a canyon that can be explored online. The Park is huge, so being able to walk on it virtual will be appreciated by those who don’t like to walk a lot or do not have this capability.
To go on this virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: Online school of wizardry Hogwarts
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: the Saga of Harry Potter love not only children but also their parents. So, recently all your family can enroll in the school of magic Hogwarts and any of the four faculties, say, Gryffindor or Slytherin. Most courses, such as protecting against the dark arts and potions, is for entertainment only, but there are useful items such as astronomy, which are taught on a scientific basis.
To start training in a school of magic here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour to the gorge Cascadilla
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: This place is a gem of the state of new York. To visit it you need to use Google Street View. You will pass the waterfalls and climb up the stone steps, and then enjoy the unforgettable views.
To go to the virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of English lexicology
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: Want to learn English, to structure their knowledge and to understand the rules of pronunciation? The proposed resource, which contains what you need. The course will introduce students to the most important areas of modern lexicological research in English linguistics and their application in practice.
The obtained knowledge will help to understand the peculiarities of the English language, the subtleties of phraseology, word formation, system connections, and more.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “War of bacteria”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: thousands of years bacteria and our immune system is fighting. Microbes gradually become resistant to the drugs so you have to constantly invent new, more effective drugs. What evolutionary processes underlie this endless war, how to create vaccines and why antibiotics need to drink to the end? About this talk Professor master program of “Biotechnology” in this course.
Cost: Free
What: 12 tenses in English in 5 minutes
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: quarantined If you have forgotten English, this lesson will suit you perfectly. The tutorial will help to work out all the time already completed on the example of the phrase do my homework. Duration video for just 5 minutes.
Cost: Free
What: a Tutorial on how to promote in Facebook
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: In this video learn about 11 ways to promote in Facebook, about which few people know.
In the program:
- Social search in Facebook.
- Spy business pages.
- A little-known ad formats.
- Tricks in creating an audience.
- Error in setting up the advertising, which allows 80% of advertisers.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Entertaining astronomy”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: video Tutorials entertaining astronomy will delight not only students, but also teachers.
Online course in astronomy taken as a separate course, will improve, and in some cases – to instill interest in astronomy.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the websites of the organizers.
