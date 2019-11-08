English language: 22 online resource for English learner
It’s one thing to talk, another to understand native speakers. Even having a rich vocabulary, no regular practice of listening not achieve success. It is important to watch TV shows, listen to songs or work through a special online resource with short videos and audio and accompanying exercises to them.
The author of the channel “English Anastasia online!” Yandex Zen has compiled a list of services for pumping listening in English.
1. Cyber Listening Lab
Popular free online with audio, distributed by levels Easy, Medium and Difficult. Audiorack contains exercises and tests for self-control. There is an opportunity to check their level of perception of language as a percentage.
2. ELLLO
Another site with 1500 lessons on listening. Lessons are presented in audio and video format with assignments to them.
3. Lyrics Training
Interesting site, where listening and watching favourite tracks and train listening, filling in the blanks with the words. Comfortable and pleasant interface.
4. ESL Video
This site has videorescue from movies, video clips, and short TED video. If desired, select a video on the level and grammar topic.
5. Many Things
Resource where you will find the stories recorded by native speakers, as well as practical exercises at the hearing. Listen to the sentence and repeat it, imitating the sounds and intonation of the speaker. Play audioguru, like memory (you will need to open the map, listen to the word and find pair); if you are confused in numbers (fifty — fifteen), listen to the sentence and choose the correct number.
6. Listen and Write
Practice with videos — print and paste words that I heard.
7. VOA Learning English
Video adapted from beginner level to advanced.
8. BBC Learning English
Another resource for training in listening, grammar and pronunciation.
9. Breaking News English
2696 lessons, divided into 7 levels c exercises to the lessons.
10. English Central
Site in Russian. Watch a video, and the program translates words and sentences if necessary.
11. VoScreen
An unusual resource for levels above pre-intermediate. Listen to the sentence and choose the correct interpretation in English.
12. Engvid
1420 video grammar and thematic vocabulary lessons.
13. Newsy
The website for language learners with a short world news — from business to entertainment.
14. Talk English
Resource c lessons, broken into three levels Basic, Intermediate and Advanced. Each lesson includes a test listen to the material and the ability to read the text dialogue.
15. ESL Fast
The website offers 365 short stories with audio and text for intermediate level. The bottom of the page — Glossary to the text, plus exercises for reading comprehension and dictation.
16. DailyESL
Dialogues on everyday topics (holidays, vacation, house, Hobbies).
17. EZslang
Want to understand American slang? While you are here.
18. Train your accent
Website for training American pronunciation: the speaker reads the story and the dialogues, but the following is a text transcription.
19. Focus English
Here are the dialogues for learning and repetition idioms for everyday topics.
20. 5 minute English
This resource is not so many exercises for training the listening, but the lessons are devoted to the most common everyday topics (weather, movies, restaurants, chores and so on).
21. 1-language.com
40 lessons American English, including such topics as telephone conversation, mini-dialogues and grammatical times.
22. English Club
Dubbed songs, stories, tales and poems.