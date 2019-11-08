English language: 22 online resource for English learner

It’s one thing to talk, another to understand native speakers. Even having a rich vocabulary, no regular practice of listening not achieve success. It is important to watch TV shows, listen to songs or work through a special online resource with short videos and audio and accompanying exercises to them.

Английский язык на слух: 22 онлайн-ресурса для тренировки аудирования

The author of the channel “English Anastasia online!” Yandex Zen has compiled a list of services for pumping listening in English.

1. Cyber Listening Lab

Popular free online with audio, distributed by levels Easy, Medium and Difficult. Audiorack contains exercises and tests for self-control. There is an opportunity to check their level of perception of language as a percentage.

2. ELLLO

Another site with 1500 lessons on listening. Lessons are presented in audio and video format with assignments to them.

3. Lyrics Training

Interesting site, where listening and watching favourite tracks and train listening, filling in the blanks with the words. Comfortable and pleasant interface.

4. ESL Video

This site has videorescue from movies, video clips, and short TED video. If desired, select a video on the level and grammar topic.

5. Many Things

Resource where you will find the stories recorded by native speakers, as well as practical exercises at the hearing. Listen to the sentence and repeat it, imitating the sounds and intonation of the speaker. Play audioguru, like memory (you will need to open the map, listen to the word and find pair); if you are confused in numbers (fifty — fifteen), listen to the sentence and choose the correct number.

6. Listen and Write

Practice with videos — print and paste words that I heard.

7. VOA Learning English

Video adapted from beginner level to advanced.

8. BBC Learning English

Another resource for training in listening, grammar and pronunciation.

9. Breaking News English

2696 lessons, divided into 7 levels c exercises to the lessons.

10. English Central

Site in Russian. Watch a video, and the program translates words and sentences if necessary.

11. VoScreen

An unusual resource for levels above pre-intermediate. Listen to the sentence and choose the correct interpretation in English.

12. Engvid

1420 video grammar and thematic vocabulary lessons.

13. Newsy

The website for language learners with a short world news — from business to entertainment.

14. Talk English

Resource c lessons, broken into three levels Basic, Intermediate and Advanced. Each lesson includes a test listen to the material and the ability to read the text dialogue.

15. ESL Fast

The website offers 365 short stories with audio and text for intermediate level. The bottom of the page — Glossary to the text, plus exercises for reading comprehension and dictation.

16. DailyESL

Dialogues on everyday topics (holidays, vacation, house, Hobbies).

17. EZslang

Want to understand American slang? While you are here.

18. Train your accent

Website for training American pronunciation: the speaker reads the story and the dialogues, but the following is a text transcription.

19. Focus English

Here are the dialogues for learning and repetition idioms for everyday topics.

20. 5 minute English

This resource is not so many exercises for training the listening, but the lessons are devoted to the most common everyday topics (weather, movies, restaurants, chores and so on).

21. 1-language.com

40 lessons American English, including such topics as telephone conversation, mini-dialogues and grammatical times.

22. English Club

Dubbed songs, stories, tales and poems.

