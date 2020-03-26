English online and stream ‘Elephants’: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (March 27-29)
What: Courses on machine learning
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid pace of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) are creating huge opportunities to transform entire industries and our very existence. After completing this course you will receive a practical understanding of machine learning.
You will master the fundamental concepts of machine learning will be able to use the popular machine learning libraries such as SciPy, ScikitLearn, Keras, PyTorch and Tensorflow applied for solving problems of industries, such as object recognition, image processing and video analysis, natural language processing, recommendation system, etc.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Museum of Pergamo
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: As one of the largest museums in Germany, Bergamo has a lot to offer, even if you have no opportunity to visit it physically. This historical Museum is home to many ancient artifacts, including the Ishtar Gate of Babylon and, of course, the Pergamon altar.
Cost: Free
What: live broadcast of the shark tank
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Consider the flat-headed and leopard sharks, dogfish, and sea angels, rays and other fish swimming around the rocky reef. Online broadcast you can watch at the link. In the video a small part of the broadcast is available here.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast of “Chimpanzee”
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Playful and smart monkey never bored. After eating, they rest or play in the trees. Some chimpanzees even know how to use the iPad. Make sure during the online broadcast at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: Online English course from Langosta
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Good level of English – this freedom of travel after quarantine, and a prestigious job, and TV shows in the Netflix original, and self-confidence. Today it is necessary to know more than London is the capital of Great Britain.
Lingust – audio lessons, grammar, business English, the method Pimslera used to train agents of the FSB and the CIA.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast “African penguins”
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Energetic and inquisitive penguins frolic and happy to eat from the hands of the Rangers. Sometimes the fish thrown into the water and the birds diving for prey, and showed feats of underwater acrobatics. To watch the online stream at the link.
Cost: Free
What is: Science online courses
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Science is an important part of our lives. In order to understand the complex systems of the body and the universe, visit the website Postnauka – there you will find the courses of the different subjects, but with a scientific slant from the brain to the quantum theory.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the National gallery of art
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
More info: This famous American art Museum presents two online exhibitions at Google. The first exhibition of American fashions from 1740 to 1895, where presented, including a variety of models of clothes of colonialism and revolution. The second is a collection of works by the Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, who worked in the Baroque style.
Cost: Free
What: Online stream Elephants
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Noble animals spend their day, taking bath, oozing with treats, as well as strolling and resting under a canopy along with other canines. Watch live webcast at the link. Also available is a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Tretyakov gallery
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: the Museum offers a virtual tour of the current exhibitions, a gallery hosts a large archive of past exhibitions and special projects. This section is for those who for various reasons cannot leave the house, but wants to join the wonderful art that contains text, audio and video materials, as well as reproductions. Virtual tour of the Tretyakov gallery can be made here.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
