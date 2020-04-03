English Premier League made an official statement about the resumption of the championship
The leadership of the English Premier League discussed the return of the season, financial assistance to clubs in the fight against coronavirus, and EFL clubs and the National League, reported on the official website of the Premier League.
In the end, it was decided not to resume the season in early may that counted the most optimistic fans.
Thus, it is noted that the season-2019/20 will be played only when it is safe and appropriate, said in a statement.
The communiqué also stated that a priority of the League is the health of participants and fans. The decision on the date of the matches will be decided later after consultation with all stakeholders, as well as by the UK government. The resumption of the tournament is possible only in case if appropriate medical services will approve.
In addition, the clubs in the EPL will hold talks with their players about wage cuts by 30% due to the situation with coronavirus. As the situation changes these terms may be revised. The clubs also discussed the health assistance in fighting the coronavirus, as well as clubs in the lower divisions.