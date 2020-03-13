English Premier League suspended the season due to coronavirus
English Premier League suspended the season until at least April 4 due to pandemic coronavirus.
This is stated on the website of the Premier League.
Also will be tours scheduled in the championship and other lower leagues of the country.
Previously coronavirus disease COVID-19 recorded the head coach of “Arsenal” Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi. Because of this, both teams were forced to go into isolation.
The isolation is also the defender of “Manchester city” Benjamin Mendy, one of whose relatives is in hospital with suspected coronavirus, and the goalkeeper, “Bournemouth” Artur Boruc.
Recall that because of the coronavirus has already suspended a number of European leagues, including Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1. Bundesliga will consider the postponement of the matches next Monday.