English words with many meanings, which can confound
How many values can have a English word? “A lot, a lot, an awful lot!”, – tell the students and they will be right. However, as a rule, these values will be close or similar, for example: dance – “the dance” or “dance”, love – “to love”, “love”, “love”, “beloved”. But there are some words whose values diverge so strongly that they become the opposite. We will concentrate on 10 the most frequent polysemous English words collected by site Eng Blog.
1. A beautiful day – a huge fine. The word fine
The first word that will open our list, this word is fine. We all know that the word fine has a positive value: “wonderful”, “excellent”. But the word fine has a completely opposite meaning in spoken English is “bad”. Of course, that the negative meaning of the word was clear to your interlocutors, it should be said with a certain tone, with anger or contempt, emotionally that is necessary to highlight that word.
Fine as a noun means not a very nice thing – “fine”. For example, a parking fine – “the fine for Parking in the wrong place.”
So: My day was fine, but I got a huge fine! – I had a great day, but I got a huge fine.
2. I lit a fire in the office and fired me. The word fire
The word fire is usually “fire”, “flame”, “fire”, “burn”, “burn”, “burn”.
Fire also has the meaning “to dismiss”.
So: I made a fire in the office and was fired. – I started a fire in the office and fired me.
3. Do you think he mean? The word mean
The word mean surrounded by a halo of negative values: “greedy”, “mean”, “rude”.
But the words mean and have absolutely opposite meaning – “very good”.
The phrase no mean means that someone is very good expert or good at something understands.
And all of these values relate only to the adjective mean, as a verb it means “to have value”, “mean”, “have in mind”.
So: Do you mean he is mean? – You mean that he’s greedy?
4. At recess nothing to break! The word break
The word break is commonly used to say that something broke, crashed, collapsed, disintegrated.
These suggestions can confound someone from the school got used to the meaning of the word – “break”, “break”, such as coffee break.
So: Don’t break anything during the break! – Don’t break anything during the break.
5. I like him because he looks like me. The word like
We used to use the word like to mean “like”: he likes spending his evenings in front of the television – he likes to spend evenings in front of the TV. And know that in the third person singular to the verb you need to add the ending -s: someone likes you (someone you like). So the song Adele “Someone like you” have caused many to question: what is it? A grammatical error? Not at all, it’s just another meaning of the word like – “like”, “like”.
So: I like him because he is like me. – I like him because he like me.
6. Feel free to use it for free. The word free
We have all heard the words free, freedom – “freedom”, “free”. But we go to the Internet to download some program or music, and see free musicin this context it does not mean that music is free, it means that you can download for free. The second meaning of the word free – “free”. Phrase feel free means “not afraid”, “not ashamed”.
So: Feel free to use it for free. – Feel free to use it for free.
7. In the room little space. The word room
As soon as we begin to learn English, learn the word room, which means “room”, “hotel room”.
And so the phrase “Is there enough room for me in the car?” can confound. But we must remember that the word room is also another meaning – “place”, “space”.
So: It’s not enough room in this room. – The room does not have enough space.
8. If you can’t run a business, go to work. The word run
If you are asked to translate the word run, you will not hesitate to say “run” and you’re right: I ran, he runs, they will run – “I ran”, “he runs”, “they will run”. The verb run is wrong, the three forms of the verb you need to memorize: run – ran – run. The verb run has several meanings, one of them is “news”, “manage”. But you can also select the following values: “pass”, “run on time”, “become”.
So: If you cannot run a business, run to work. – If you can’t run a business, go to work.
9. … and then turn right, all clear? The word right
Word right we often use to mean “right”, “right”, explaining how to go somewhere.
But right there is still value is “right”, “right”, “clear”.
Sometimes this word can be used twice in one sentence, like in this video, and to confuse inexperienced students.
So: Turn left, right? – Turn left, okay?
10. I am in no mood to discuss his mood because he’s in a bad mood. The word mood
Usually the word mood is used in the sense of “mood”. We often say:
But, in idiom be in a mood the word mood is negative.
Adjective moody also has a negative value is “gloomy”.
To be in the mood for something means “to be in the mood to do something”.
So: I’m not in the mood to discuss his mood because he’s in a mood. – I’m not in the mood to discuss his mood, because he’s not in the mood.