Enjoy every moment: the actor from the movie “Back to the future” walked around Kiev (photo)
Famous Hollywood actor, who plays Dr. Emmett brown in the cult film “Back to the future” Christopher Lloyd together with his wife flew to Ukraine. He was the invited guest at the international festival of modern pop culture ComicCon.
On his arrival Lloyd will notify subscribers in Instagram. “Enjoy every moment in Kiev”, — wrote the actor, photographed at the assumption Cathedral and invited all his fans to meet him at the festival this weekend, 21 and 22 September.
Massive fest takes place on the large area of the Art plant Platform. Locations cover an area of over 30,000 square meters. Entertainment: games, quests, contest, and meetings with famous artists. On Sassaparila another Hollywood celebrity is an actor, known for his role as Machete, Danny Trejo.
We will remind, in June of this year, Kiev was visited by the American Director and producer Michael Benjamin Bay to choose locations for his new movie.
