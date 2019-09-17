Enough: daughter Zavorotnyuk for the first time spoke about the mother’s illness
The family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk does not react on alarm messages in the media about her health. Relatives of the actress neither confirm nor deny rumors and serious condition of the beloved “babysitter Vicky.”
For the first time on what is happening responded the eldest daughter Zavorotnyuk Anna. She left an emotional comment on his page in Instagram. She could hardly contain herself, expressing dissatisfaction with false publications about mom’s condition in the media.
“May you all “well-wishers” to drown his own mix! Especially Starhit.ru wish all your editors everything… Be happy!”, — posted by Anna under family picture in which they are all happy together.
Also, she warned that the family does not need the money and not collecting money.
“Attention! No fees our family does not lead! Enough already!” — added Anna. She also thanked everyone for their support.
“Thank you all for your support! Colleagues, friends, fans!”. More than anything Anna did not write. Did not say what is really going on with her mother. Fans of the actress expressed hope that everything that happens is not true.
The subscribers wish Anna and her mother’s health, strength and patience.
She brought a ball with the inscription “love you”.
We will remind, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is in serious condition in a clinic in Moscow. For her health pray for many fans, the network words of support expressed by friends and colleagues.
