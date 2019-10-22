Enough one month and you are beautiful!
8 tips on every day that will make your hair thick, nails strong and skin fresh and young!
1. Every morning, on an empty stomach, eat 1 tablespoon of Flaxseed.
Carefully chewing and drinking a glass of warm water. After 30 minutes there.
The result:
This tool is a delightfully cleanse the body. Due to this the skin becomes more smooth and fresh.
Will be monitored is a small, but healthy weight loss. Also flax seed strengthens hair and nails.
Attention!
Flax seed cannot be consumed in the presence of stones in the body.
2. Get yourself socks to sleep.
From natural fiber. Cotton or wool.
Depending on the time of year.
Before bed, after a shower, abundantly lubricates his feet with butter with a few drops of peppermint oil. After that, put on socks and go to bed like this.
The result:
After a month your legs will be the subject of envy and admiration.
3. Every day, an hour before bedtime, apply on face the mixture of glycerin and vitamin E.
Mixture cooking is easy.
30 grams of glycerol, take 10 capsules of vitamin e Capsule punctured with a needle and squeeze the oil in bottle.
All this allowed to buy in a pharmacy at a low price. Before applying the tool, you need to clean the skin and make a gentle massage with a soft brush, so that the surface blushed slightly. In this state, the cells absorb maximum nutrients. There is one drawback — the skin becomes a little sticky until the glycerin is absorbed. In order to alleviate discomfort, sprinkle the skin a refreshing tonic.
The result:
Every morning you will keep track of grateful reaction of the skin to such a diet.
Wrinkles will smooth, and the color lining.
Effective means of “crow’s feet” around the eyes. Try!
4. Every three days, do hair mask from dry mustard powder, diluted to the consistency of porridge with vegetable oil (preferably burdock or wheat germ).
Apply to damp hair, held 20-30 minutes, wash off.
The result:
The hair will become thicker and bulkier.
5. Every day eat at least 50 grams of nuts.
Any that you like.
The result:
Hair and nails will say thank you, the result will notice after about 2 weeks.
6. Daily eat salad of boiled beet.
For Breakfast or for dinner, as it will be comfortable.
The result:
Beet is a unique blood purifier.
And blood health, it is an important indicator of beautiful appearance.
This tool also has a positive effect on the skin and the internal organs.
7. Now take care of the cilia.
You’ll need an empty tube of mascara.
Good my it inside with the help of native lathered brush.
Dry. Drips inside the wheat germ oil. All!
Ready home remedy for strengthening and growth of your who got tired of the paint, eyelashes.
Before bed, apply oil on the length. Tassel to do it very comfortable.
Should not be applied too heavily.
The result:
In a month you will see that the eyelashes are thick, raised and obviously cheered.
8. Take care of the skin of the body.
Take one Cup of sea salt (ordinary table with the iodine will also work) and add one Cup of sour cream. After bathing, wearing the mitten-loofah, carefully massaging the whole body including the neck. Then wash off with warm water.
Do not be lazy and do it after each shower. The mixture was kept in the refrigerator.
The result:
The salt removes dead skin particles from the surface and disinfects.
If you have small pimples, then soon they will remain in the past.
Sour cream softens the effect of salt prevents it from scratching delicate skin, but also nourishes.