Enraged fans of Michael Jackson are suing accusing idol of harassment of men
French fans of Michael Jackson are suing the main characters of the film “Leaving Neverland”, accusing Jackson of sexual violence.
Fans of Michael Jackson have teamed up and came to the defense of their favorite artist. French fan clubs has filed a lawsuit against the 41-year-old James Savchuka and 36-year-old Wade Robson, the main characters of the documentary film “Leaving Neverland,” in which the men accused the idol of millions in sexual harassment.
The main argument fans is that to accuse Michael of abuse of children is tantamount to lynching. So said lawyer Emmanuel Ludo, acting on behalf of the community of Michael Jackson in France. Meanwhile, under French law, the desecration of the image of the dead person is a felony.
Note that Ludo has all the chances to win the case — the man he’s persistent. Yes, and the precedent is already there. In 2014 it Ludo successfully won the case against doctor Jackson Conrad Murray. He was accused of inflicting unimaginable suffering of the singer’s fans — all because Murray gave the legend of American pop music of the drugs that killed him.
So James Savchuka and Wade Robson should hire a good lawyer — from an army of Jackson devotees, headed by Emmanuel Ludo to escape is not so easy.
If you don’t know what happened, tell. In January 2019, the premiere of the film “Leaving Neverland”, which main characters are the Robson and Savchuk told the world that they were subjected to sexual abuse by Michael Jackson. Men are told that constantly stayed overnight in the house of the king of pop (and he himself during his life made no secret of that), but turning up the juicy details. Like, not just that they slept with Jackson in the same bed, and even had oral sex.
After the release of this film on the screen many radio stations hurried to remove his music from rotation, and the relatives of Michael released the film “Directly from Neverland”, in which he responded to the accusations against the pop icon.