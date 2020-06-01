Enrique Iglesias managed to gather in one team captains of Barcelona and real Madrid (video)
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi and his counterpart from real Madrid, Sergio Ramos lit up in a music video for the song Fútbol y Rumba, performed by Enrique Iglesias and Anuel AA.
The Argentinian and the Spaniard slightly pachecano the ball, and Leo did it sitting on the sidewalk.
Campaign two captains amounted to offensive forward “blaugranas” Luis Suarez and legendary NBA players Shaquille Oneal.
It is noted that for a few days a single of Iglesias and Anuel AA got on YouTube more than 7.5 million hits.