Enrique Iglesias showed the grown son

| June 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The singer went on a boat trip together with her Nicholas.

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who recently showed how playing with the childrenwhile he went with his son for a walk on a yacht.

Энрике Иглесиас показал подросшего сына

The artist on his page on Instagram published a new video, which took one and half year old son Nicholas.

In the video, filmed during the sea trips on the yacht, a boy in a straw hat with a wide brim enthusiastically looked at the water and touching childish sang. Also the boy is not streamview their emotions, communicating with his father.

The singer left the video without a signature, only accompanied by his eloquent hashtag #weekendvibes (atmosphere output — approx. ed.).

A new video has caused excitement among fans, as at least push the day it was podobalo more than half a million users, which did not skimp on the comments.

“He’s handsome”, “Oh my God, his eyes” “He is so cute trying to speak,” wrote in the comments of the fans of Enrique.

Also, fans could not help but notice that the blond boy with blue eyes more like her mother Anna kournikova than to the father.

“One person with Anna”, “Our guy! At Anna like”, “Good boy!”, — spoken by the users.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.