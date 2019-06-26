Enrique Iglesias showed the grown son
The singer went on a boat trip together with her Nicholas.
Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who recently showed how playing with the childrenwhile he went with his son for a walk on a yacht.
The artist on his page on Instagram published a new video, which took one and half year old son Nicholas.
In the video, filmed during the sea trips on the yacht, a boy in a straw hat with a wide brim enthusiastically looked at the water and touching childish sang. Also the boy is not streamview their emotions, communicating with his father.
The singer left the video without a signature, only accompanied by his eloquent hashtag #weekendvibes (atmosphere output — approx. ed.).
A new video has caused excitement among fans, as at least push the day it was podobalo more than half a million users, which did not skimp on the comments.
“He’s handsome”, “Oh my God, his eyes” “He is so cute trying to speak,” wrote in the comments of the fans of Enrique.
Also, fans could not help but notice that the blond boy with blue eyes more like her mother Anna kournikova than to the father.
“One person with Anna”, “Our guy! At Anna like”, “Good boy!”, — spoken by the users.