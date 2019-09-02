Ensemble LYRA invites you to the concert of Russian music in new York
St. Petersburg vocal ensemble LYRA for decades, pleasing the Russian and American audience a professional performance of sacred music of the Russian Orthodox Church along with live Russian folk music. In 2019, the team conducts a tour of the US and invites on a single night performance in Manhattan during this tour.
The concert will take place on 12 September 2019 19:30 at: St John’s In The Village 218 W 11th St, new York 10014. Tickets can be purchased here.
LYRA is a community of professional musicians. The majority of participants — students or postgraduates of Saint Petersburg Conservatoire, working in different choirs of Saint-Petersburg, as well as the soloists of musical theatres of the city. Although members of the community represent different musical professions — choral conductors, Opera singers, instrumentalists, music teachers — they all share a love for choir and ensemble singing.
The choral community LYRA includes about 25 people, but because of the nuances with the organization of concerts for such a numerous group, the ensemble usually performs in small groups for 5-6 people, fully preserving the harmony of the sound of the choir.
In 2001, the LYRA participants was awarded a diploma at the international choir festival in Montreux (Switzerland). In 2005 the group became the laureate of the International choral festival Coleraine (Northern Ireland).
Repertoire
The main goal of LYRA is to study and popularize Russian choral music. Their performances, the ensemble strives to introduce the enormous musical heritage of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as traditions of Russian folk music to anyone interested in Russia, its history and culture.
The ensemble presents examples of Russian sacred music, starting from ancient songs of the Orthodox Church to works of little known, but remarkable composers of the XVIII-XX centuries, as well as famous artists: D. Bortnyansky, P. Tchaikovsky, P. Chesnokov, A. Grechaninov, Rakhmaninov, I. Stravinsky and others. The LYRA ensemble also performs folk songs of lyric, dancing and ritual nature in the arrangements of the great masters of choral music, makes his own arrangements of folk songs.
Secular songs of Russian classics, such as S. Taneev, P. Tchaikovsky, S. Rakhmaninov and others represent another side of the creative activities of the collective. The repertoire also includes a program consisting of songs and arias from operas by Russian and foreign composers.
The geography of performances
The community was created in 1994, and then began the first concerts. Since then, the geography of performances of the ensemble was rather wide: not only Russia, but also Western European countries: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, UK, Ireland, Sweden. Vocal ensemble LYRA also makes annual concert tours through the United States.