Entered into force a new package of US sanctions against Russia ‘case Sripala’ (PHOTO)

August 26 came into force a new package of US sanctions against Russia in connection with the case of poisoning ex-GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia. A notification published in the official journal Federal government United States Federal Register.

The sanctions impose partial restrictions on operations with Russian debt. So, us banks were forbidden to participate in the primary placement of Russian sovereign debt denominated not in rubles, as well as to lend to the Russian government in any currency other than rubles. In addition, the United States will deny Russia any loan, financial or technical assistance by international institutions (IMF or the world Bank). Another measure is the introduction of rules of granting of Russia of American products and technologies. Will a ban on exports to Russia dual-use goods, which can be used to develop chemical and biological weapons.

As noted by RIA “Novosti”, the administration has not used more stringent measures, provided for by law. The United States could reduce the level of diplomatic relations, to ban flights of the state airline, as well as any imports from Russia, including oil and oil products. In addition, the new restrictions apply to loans to the Russian authorities, but do not affect the loans of state-owned companies and do not relate to the participation of American banks to purchase bonds on the secondary sovereign debt market of Russia.

As noted by the Chairman of the Duma Committee on financial market Anatoly Aksakov, the new us sanctions will not have a significant impact on Russia. According to him, after the news about the sanctions, the market reaction was calm, and Fitch, and all raised the rating of the Russian Federation. The MP stressed that Russia for years has not received external loans from international financial organizations and has a budget surplus and small public debt. “All these measures are a demonstration rather for internal use: there’s the campaign, there are internal political intrigues” – he said. The main disadvantage of new sanctions only for the strengthening of anti-Russian sentiment, especially against the background of statements about improving relations.

Experts polled by TASS also noted that investors usually react to the sanctions immediately, without waiting for the entry of new restrictions in force, so that the market has largely “played” the new sanctions. “The Russian market lives in “combat readiness” is not the first, so the investors have even developed a certain immunity to events of this kind”, – said the head of Department of the analysis of banks and money market of the analytical Department of IK “Veles Capital” Yuri Kravchenko. According to experts, a lot more essential for the Russian economy may prove to be a new round of trade confrontation between the US and China and lower energy prices.

4 March 2018 former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, sentenced in Russia for espionage in favour of great Britain, and his daughter Julia were in Salisbury, according to the British side, effects of nerve agents “Beginner”. London claims that this substance was developed in Russia, the Russian side flatly denies it.

The United States has used at the end of August the restrictive measures against Russia because of the case Skrobala in the framework of the American Law on the control of chemical and biological weapons and prohibiting its use from 1991. The second package of sanctions was imposed due to the fact that Russia, according to the United States, have not provided any evidence of non-use of chemical weapons, nor guarantees of its non-use in similar incidents.