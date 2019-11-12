Entered into the incest brother and sister strangled two of his sons and tried to kill four…
The inhabitants of the British city of Sheffield, a 35-year-old Sarah Barrass and 39-year-old Brandon Machin, strangled his two elder sons, 13-year-old Tristan and 14-year-old Blake. And tried to kill the other four children.
First Barrass and Machin tried to poison the children, forcing them to swallow pills potent tools. All had vomiting and hallucinations, but they survived. Seeing that the plan didn’t work. Barrass began to search the Internet for other methods of killing. In the end, she was strangled Tristan a belt from a Bathrobe, even though he begged her to stop. Blake Brandon strangled with his bare hands. To be sure, parents still put on the sons ‘ heads and even plastic bags.
Then one of the younger boys Barrass tried to drown in the bathtub, but he broke free with a cry: “Why do you want to kill me?”.
Sarah herself called the police and tried to blame Machine. When the police arrived, she pretended that the older sons are not home. However, according to Daily Mail, one of the younger children silently made an eloquent gesture, which was noticed by the officer: the boy ran a finger across his throat, letting him know that his brothers are dead. The bodies of Tristan and Blake found in their beds.
The murder of children became Sara’s fears that she’ll take the government. “I find it easier to kill them than to give,” she said. Shortly before the murder she told the children that “gave them life, therefore, has the right to take it.”
It was initially reported that Sarah is the mother of all six children. But Brandon called her a “relative.” However, it turned out that actually he is the father of the children. But at the same time — half-brother Barrass. They grew up in a troubled family. Machine was taken from his mother when he was 14 years old. In a sexual relationship with his sister, he entered, when he grew up, got rid of the guardianship, and they met again.
The court sentenced Burress and Machine to life imprisonment with the right to file motions for early release no earlier than 35 years.
It is reported that a few weeks before the tragedy, Sarah has published in Facebook a quote by Stephen king — “Murder is like potato chips: one will not stop.” And also uploaded the image of death with a bloody scythe and the inscription: “Coming for you”.
