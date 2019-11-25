Entering the race, Bloomberg ‘will do whatever is necessary’ to defeat trump (PHOTO)

Former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg is not going to allow the President of the United States Donald Trump to get re-elected to this position in the elections of 2020. About it as transfers TASS, said the Associated Press the chief Advisor to Mogul Howard Wolfson. Statements were made at the same time as Bloomberg, apparently thinking about whether or not to accept the participation in the fight for the nomination of the presidential candidate of the Democrats, notes the American Agency.

According to Wolfson, Bloomberg “will do whatever is necessary to win over Donald trump”.

In addition, the counselor said Bloomberg will not accept political donations and will refuse the presidential salary – in that case, if you become the head of the White house. “In all his life he never accepted political donations. He’s not going to start this. Can’t buy it,” – said Wolfson.

He noted that due to its financial situation, Michael Bloomberg, is “completely independent of any special interests.”

According to the American media, Forbes magazine estimates the state of a Bloomberg at more than $54 billion.

Trump said Friday that he did not know to whom of the democratic candidates can win in the primaries of the party and to become his opponent in the election. Reporters also asked trump what he thinks about a possible candidacy of ex-mayor of new York. The US President said that he sees him as a single candidate from the Democrats, ” he has money, but his time has come and gone.”

The next US presidential election will be held in November 2020. Trump has repeatedly declared intention to be re-elected to the presidency and expressed confidence that he will succeed.