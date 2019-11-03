Enterprising UK resident established sales clean air
November 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Savvy UK resident established sales clean air.
This is stated in the story TSN.
“Fresh air in the world is not the norm, and a product that sold quite well. After all, 9 out of 10 people on the planet breathe poison is the data of the world health organization”, — stated in the material.
Resident of the County of Dorset with friends assembles and sells air.
“I was laying myself on the couch, the TV was just showing that people do not have enough clean air. And I thought how lucky I was to be born here. And then realized that it is possible yet to share,” says Leo.