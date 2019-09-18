Entertainment Zelensky and Bogdan in the river showed a funny fotozhabu
The network has published a new fotozhabu on a working visit of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the head of his office Andrey Bogdan into the Dnieper, where they did not hesitate to walk around and drink beer.
It was published in the social network.
In the picture you can see President Vladimir Zelensky, the head office of Andrew Bogdan and the mayor of the Dnieper Boris Filatov who are standing with Beers in their hands. In the caption to the photo reads: “Pivasik on the Dnieper…”
According to “Apostrophe”, earlier during a previous official visit to Dnipro President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky made an interesting bet with the local mayor, Boris Filatov, regarding the repair of the bridge. The implementation of the dispute they agreed to check in my next trip Zelensky in the Dnieper.