Epic Brexit: Boris Johnson made an early election in Britain
On Tuesday, October 29, the House of Commons of the British Parliament agreed with the urgent suggestion of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections in December of this year. This was made possible after the leader of labour’s Jeremy Corbyn said they agreed to the dissolution of Parliament and elections. Less than a week ago, he and his party colleagues voted against this idea.
What has changed? Corbin said: “I have consistently said we are ready for elections and will vote for them when the option of Brexit no agreement will be removed from the table. Now we heard from the EU that the delay the release to January 31 to be confirmed, so for the next three months, is our condition — clean way without agreement from the table are complied with.”
Indeed, in Brussels on 29 Oct finally confirmed the date for the third postponement of a British exit from the EU. We will remind, initially Brexit was to be held on 29 March 2019. Then, at the request of Theresa may , it was postponed at the end of may. But British politicians again failed to understand the intricacies of “divorce with Brussels.” Then, given the delay until October 31. After that, Mei has resigned.
In July, the new government in Britain, headed by Boris Johnson, an ardent supporter of Brexit. He swore that he will carry out exit 31 of October and not a day later, with an agreement or without it. However, the House of Commons adopted a series of laws prohibiting the government to conduct so-called “hard Brexit”. Johnson was obliged to submit a draft of the new agreement until October 19. The Prime Minister did the impossible. He managed to agree with EU leaders this document and bring it to London just in time. However, the British Parliament refused to approve the draft agreement.
Johnson was forced to send to Brussels a letter asking for another extension. The Prime Minister sent three letters! Which contained a request for deferment, he did not sign. And the other two signed. He stressed that the EU does not need to change the date Brexit in any case.
The house of Commons ordered Johnson to provide her with a package of laws regulating the country’s withdrawal from the EU. The Prime Minister has prepared these documents in the shortest possible time. And again, the Parliament struck him — all those bills MPs have not even began to discuss!
Then Johnson demanded early elections. He called the date — December 12, 2019. The Prime Minister has accepted that he will not be able to keep that promise, and Brexit 31 October will not take place.
Carefully watching the events in London, the EU in Brussels decided the postponement has to provide. Johnson never objected. Now he has set a goal to hold elections, to win and to achieve the adoption of a draft agreement on Brexit from the new composition of the house of Commons.
But here, Corbin tried to stop Johnson. After the labour leader said that he would support early elections, he suddenly amended. Corbin insists that the Parliament adopted the law allowing the vote to 16-year-old. Discussion and voting on his proposal was able to sink the hopes of Johnson at the election in December. The amendment of the labour party in the House of Commons on October 29 is not supported.
MPs remains to solve the last question is to determine the exact date of the election. Johnson insists on Thursday December 12. It is an old British tradition. But some MPs from the opposition insists on 9 December. It seemed, what’s the difference? What will decide these three days?
In fact, there is a difference. The law requires in the event of an early election of the dissolution of Parliament not later than 25 working days before the date of election. If it is still held on 9 December, the Johnson does have a chance to try again to push through the House of Commons its agreement with the EU. But the vote on 12 December this possibility theoretically saves. The vote on the issue could take place late in the evening of 29 October.
According to the results of public opinion polls, the rating of the Johnson and conservatives is much higher than the rating of Corbin and labour. But things can change. British media believe that Johnson will lose a lot of votes because he failed to fulfill his main promise — to withdraw Britain from the EU on October 31. New delay also gives the chance to opponents to achieve Brexit for a second referendum and not to refuse the divorce with Brussels. And they understand that early parliamentary elections will be decisive for them.
