On Saturday, October 19, in London for an emergency meeting gathered the House of Commons — the lower house of the British Parliament. It is noted that this last happened in 1982. In order for the members of Parliament took their seats in the conference room on the Sabbath, should happen something extraordinary. This time the cause is Brexit.
As already reported “FACTS”, 17 October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to get the EU to approve a new draft agreement on the conditions of release the United Kingdom from the EU. The document was agreed less than two hours before the opening of the summit of heads of state and government of the countries of the European Union in Brussels. Johnson, according to Western media, has done the unthinkable. Of policy, which even before openly laughed many leaders of European countries, calling him a schemer and an adventurer, he in the twinkling of an eye turned at the summit in universal favorite. Those who yesterday criticized Johnson, lined up to shake hands or at least touch him. Members of the summit unanimously approved the new agreement for Brexit.
However, the triumph in Brussels on Saturday could turn into a serious defeat for Johnson at home in London. The strength of the supporters of the Prime Minister and his opponents in the Commons were divided equally. The importance of every vote, without exaggeration. If today Chelny Parliament refuses to approve the agreement proposed by Johnson, he is in accordance with the law adopted in September, is obliged to ask Brussels about another delay Brexit. The Prime Minister claims that they will not do it under any circumstances. He is resolute. Johnson in his speech in the House of Commons again stressed: either the members of Parliament voted for the agreement, or Britain withdraws from the EU on 31 October without a deal with Brussels.
What Johnson criticized opponents of the new draft Treaty on Brexit? The hard-liners in the output saying that the new agreement is no different from what Parliament has already rejected three times. We will remind, the project was prepared the government Theresa may. What Brexit forced her to resign and open the way for Johnson. Nigel Farage, who in may became part of the European Parliament and remains one of the main agitators for the withdrawal of Britain from the EU without strings attached, says that Johnson is trying to strike a deal with Brussels, which is even worse than the one that was pushed through may. As evidence Faraj indicates that the new British government eventually agreed to pay the EU € 40 billion in compensation.
The chief opponent of Johnson, the leader of the labour party Jeremy Corbyn stated that he was not satisfied with the draft agreement. Corbin promises that none of the deputies of the labour party will not support this document. In addition, the labour party want to push through the agenda of Saturday’s meeting of Parliament an additional item. They insist that the draft agreement should be put to a discussion of the whole Kingdom, that is, to hold a referendum. And to propose to the voters either to vote for the agreement or for a waiver of Brexit at all.
Ha the organization and holding of such a referendum would require at least six months.
