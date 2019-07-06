Epic feil, on which it remains only to laugh
July 6, 2019 | News | No Comments|
With a smile any problem to survive better.
Another photo collection of the misadventures of those who, for a time luck was, and the band lives with the white changed to black. Fallen on floor cake, a snake in the toilet, a broken key, a torn dog blinds, wheelchair to the MRI machine… In such situations, there would be none, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
READ The detail of the pockets: travelers annually leave on the searches at the airports hundreds of thousands of dollars